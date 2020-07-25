BURNS - Lenore Ann
(nee Bensen)
July 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Lee Burns; loving mother of D. Christopher (Karen) and Timothy S. (MaryRose); devoted Nana of Alexander (Ashley), Amanda Ann, Zachary and Nicholas; also survived by step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of the late Edna (Dolly) Doody, Helma Off, and Shirley M. Bloom; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation was held privately. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11:30 AM at The Ministry Center Auditorium at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 158 Laverack Ave., Lancaster. Please assemble at Church. Face covering will be required for Mass. Live streaming available at olpparish.com
. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to Camp Good Days and Special Times. Lenore was a graduate of Bishop McMahon High School. Condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHomes.com