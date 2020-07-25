1/1
Lenore Ann (Bensen) BURNS
BURNS - Lenore Ann
(nee Bensen)
July 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Lee Burns; loving mother of D. Christopher (Karen) and Timothy S. (MaryRose); devoted Nana of Alexander (Ashley), Amanda Ann, Zachary and Nicholas; also survived by step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of the late Edna (Dolly) Doody, Helma Off, and Shirley M. Bloom; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation was held privately. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11:30 AM at The Ministry Center Auditorium at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 158 Laverack Ave., Lancaster. Please assemble at Church. Face covering will be required for Mass. Live streaming available at olpparish.com. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to Camp Good Days and Special Times. Lenore was a graduate of Bishop McMahon High School. Condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHomes.com



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
The Ministry Center Auditorium at Our Lady of Pompeii Church
Funeral services provided by
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY 14226
(716) 839-2818
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 25, 2020
I was shocked to read of Lenore's passing. she was one of the kindest, sweetest people I ever met. Her smile will be missed. Fly high my friend!!
Donna Kupka
Friend
July 25, 2020
Graduated with Lenore from Bishop McMahon. She was a dear person, and I will miss her. Sympathies to her family.
Fran Vogt Carpenter
Friend
