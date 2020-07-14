1/1
Leo J. WZONTEK
WZONTEK - Leo J.
Age 90, July 10, 2020, beloved husband of Joan M. Wzontek; loving father of Paul, Stephen, (Dorothy), Leonard (Renee) and Joanne (Dr. Gayle Pohl) Wzontek; survived by nine loving grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday 4-7 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday 10 AM at St. Andrew's R.C. Church. Restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home. Face masks are required. Memorials to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 14, 2020.
