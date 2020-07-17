1/1
Leo ROUSE Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROUSE - Leo Jr.
Of North Tonawanda, NY, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born in Addison, NY, on September 6, 1929, the son of the late Leo and Esther (Scotchmer) Rouse. Mr. Rouse served with the US Army during the Korean War. He had lived in Painted Post for over 60 years where he was an inspector with Ingersoll-Dresser Rand. Mr. Rouse was a member of a Barber Shop Quartet and later moved to North Tonawanda in 2016. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Concetta C. (Colamarino) Rouse; daughter, Bonnie (Michael) Covey; two granddaughters, Angela Covey and Shyanne Benedict; great-granddaughter, Haley; brother Jim Rouse; two sisters, Rosie Blackham and Betty Schulmerich; also many nieces and nephews. His family will be present on Sunday, from 12:30-1:30 PM, at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, SANBORN, NY, where Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 PM. Due to current regulations, facial coverings and social distancing are required. Interment in Bath National Cemetery. To guest register, please go to www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
5893 Hoover Road
Sanborn, NY 14132
(716) 731-9350
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved