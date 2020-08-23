FRANK - Leona A. (nee Louis)
Of Amherst, entered into rest on August 19, 2020, at age 79. Devoted mother of Mary Frank, James (Dawn) Frank, Richard (Diana) Frank and Kathleen (Paul) Aronica; cherished Nana of Stephanie Aronica, Kevin Aronica, Joseph Frank, Eli (Samantha) Jacobson and Hillary Jacobson; beloved sister and best friend of Patricia "Tish" Louis; dear sister of James (Janet) Louis, the late Kathleen (Douglas) Heitzhaus and the late Jerome Louis; loving daughter of the late Leona and Art Louis; former spouse of the late G. James Frank. Lee was an avid golfer and Real Estate Broker of over 40 years. Visitation is private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Blessed Trinity Church, 317 Leroy Ave., Buffalo, NY 14214 on Monday (August 24, 2020) at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions in Lee's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org
. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, services will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Your online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com