BROWN - Leonard G.
July 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Ruppert); cherished father of Jhamal Brown, Rhea Brown-Palmer, Rhamsye Brown and Winston T. Harrell; loving grandfather of eight; brother of Linda (John) Mullady, Christopher (Nina) Brown and Lee (Maria) Brown; brother-in-law of Susan (Michael) McDonald, Robert (Judy) Ruppert, Ann (Alex) Crinzi, Joan (Joe) Gabrielli, James Ruppert, Mary Etta Ruppert Doka, Paula (Ken) May; also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be planned for later in the summer. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com