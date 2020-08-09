REINIG - Leonhard "Lenny"
August 5, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Lenny was born in Wald-Michelbach, Germany, on December 16, 1931, and started the American Dream in 1952. Beloved husband of 63 years, to Fay J. (nee Amsden) Reinig; dearest father of Katharine (Tony) Lachina, Randy (Elizabeth) and Dale (Petra) Reinig; devoted grampa of Rachael (Adam), Jordan, Austin, Evan, Ryan, Autumn, Aaron and Renee; great-Opa of Hawk and Willow; dearest brother-in-law of Fair and Emil Wieszala; predeceased by siblings in Germany, Adam, Helena and Hans; favorite uncle to all in the USA and Germany. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, from 4 PM to 8 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.) where a Prayer Service will be held at 8:00 PM. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Lenny was a master carpenter craftsman who passed the trade to his sons and grandsons. His legacy lives on in the homes of many. Lenny was loved by all with his trademark teasing humor and love of family. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face covering and social distancing are required. Please leave condolences and share memories online at www.SmolarekCares.com