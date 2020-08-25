SANTIAGO - Leonides Jr.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest August 20, 2020. Devoted father of Selena and Leo; loving son of the late Leonides Sr. and Gloria (nee Rivas) Santiago; dear brother of Noelia, Mary, Ruth, Margarita, Lydia, Carmen, Daniel, Noemi, David, and Sara. Relatives and Friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel) 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Thursday from 9-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Pursuant to the NYS guidelines, 33% occupancy will be observed.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 25, 2020.