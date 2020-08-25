1/1
Leonides SANTIAGO Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonides's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SANTIAGO - Leonides Jr.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest August 20, 2020. Devoted father of Selena and Leo; loving son of the late Leonides Sr. and Gloria (nee Rivas) Santiago; dear brother of Noelia, Mary, Ruth, Margarita, Lydia, Carmen, Daniel, Noemi, David, and Sara. Relatives and Friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel) 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Thursday from 9-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Pursuant to the NYS guidelines, 33% occupancy will be observed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
102 Linwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14209
(716) 886-5363
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lombardo Funeral Home City Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved