LEWANDOWSKI - LeRoy D. "Lee"
Age 74, of Heuvelton. Services will be held on Saturday, August 8, at 12 PM with Rev. Andrea Mericle officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 7, from 1 PM to 3 PM, and 6 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home. Lee passed away early Saturday morning (August 1, 2020) at River Ledge Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. Lee was born on April 30, 1946, in Buffalo, NY, to Harry and Mary (Handzlik) Lewandowski. He graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Cheektowaga, NY and continued his education at SUNY College at Buffalo (Buffalo State), SUNY University at Buffalo (UB), and ultimately gaining his Master's degree at St. Lawrence University. He enlisted in the army in 1968 and served until 1970. He married Yvonne Hartman on August 19, 1970, at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church in Lancaster, NY. Lee was an educator throughout his whole life. He was hired by Heuvelton Central School to start a remedial math program. With his multiple certifications, he taught other subjects as needed. He was very dedicated to his profession and it showed through his actions and involvement with Heuvelton students. He volunteered to chaperone class trips and dances, advised many classes and the Whiz Quiz teams. He was a Boy Scout Troop Leader in Ogdensburg and assisted the Heuvelton troop in later years. LeRoy was very active in his community, he was a lifetime member of the AmVets post 1997 in Heuvelton, served on many boards including the Heuvelton Free Library Board for over 20 years, Step by Step, Heuvelton Giving Tree Committee, Heuvelton Zoning Board of Appeals, and the Court System Mediation Group formerly in Ogdensburg. He was a parishioner at the First Congregational Church United Church of Christ in Lisbon, and lastly, he used to substitute preach at Crary Mills Presbyterian Church and officiated funerals for the Protestant Churches in the past. He also participated in the Edward Moses Walk Run for Life in Canton for 20 years, and accomplished receiving his first-degree brown belt in Tae Kwon Do. Lee enjoyed hiking, gardening, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, reading books, taking trips to national and state parks and camping with his wife in their younger years. He enjoyed live music and local artists, often attending musical shows and theatrical productions in the local area. Lee had a great sense of humor and will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years Yvonne; an uncle Henry "Hank" Homka; and several cousins. Memorial Contributions can be made to the First Congregational Church UCC of Lisbon, 9226 Five Mile Line Rd., Ogdensburg, NY 13669; the Society of United Helpers, 732 Ford St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669; Habitat for Humanity, 1675 South Park Ave., Buffalo, NY 14220; or St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 Hwy. 68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Please share condolences online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com