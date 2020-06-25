Leroy KELLEY
KELLEY - Leroy
Of Blasdell, entered into rest June 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Danielle L. (nee Shaffer) Kelley; devoted father of Elizabeth (Ronnie) Martin, Clint (Lanissa) Clegg, Chad Kelley, Kevin (Katie) Anderson, Angela, Kasandra, Edward, Jerimiah, Thomas and Alexander Kelley; cherished grandfather of seven grandchildren; loving son of Opal and the late Lee Kelley and son-in-law of Roberta and the late Gregory Murawski; dear brother of Mary Wiggleton, Martha (James) Pender, Jesse (Marsha), Frank, David Kelley, Rosemary Starkey and brother-in-law of Peter (Nicole) Shaffer; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday, from 1-4 PM. Please share your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 25, 2020.
