1/
Leslie S. (Pitirri) HOOVLER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOOVLER - Leslie S.
(nee Pitirri)
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest July 2, 2020; beloved wife of Eric C. Hoovler; devoted mother of Ashley Hoovler and Alexis Hoovler; loving daughter of Felice and Jacqueline (nee Bonney) Pitirri; dear sister of Mark (Mary) Pitirri and Karen Pitirri; cherished daughter-in-law of Warren Hoovler and the late Bernadette (nee O'Connor) Hoovler fond sister-in-law of Clint (Jennifer) Hoovler; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem, on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, on Tuesday morning at 10:30 (please assemble at church). PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANY WILL BE OBSERVED. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved