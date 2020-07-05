HOOVLER - Leslie S.
(nee Pitirri)
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest July 2, 2020; beloved wife of Eric C. Hoovler; devoted mother of Ashley Hoovler and Alexis Hoovler; loving daughter of Felice and Jacqueline (nee Bonney) Pitirri; dear sister of Mark (Mary) Pitirri and Karen Pitirri; cherished daughter-in-law of Warren Hoovler and the late Bernadette (nee O'Connor) Hoovler fond sister-in-law of Clint (Jennifer) Hoovler; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem, on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, on Tuesday morning at 10:30 (please assemble at church). PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANY WILL BE OBSERVED. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com