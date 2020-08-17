1/1
Lester C. BUSDIECKER
BUSDIECKER - Lester C,
July 29, 2020 of Lockport, NY; beloved husband of Diane L. (nee Leland); dear father of Paul Busdiecker, Kathrin Busdiecker and Eric Busdiecker; brother of the late James (late Jean) Busdiecker; grandfather of Drake Busdiecker. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Thursday, August 20th, at 2:00 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 68 Eagle Street, Williamsville, NY 14221. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's 150 Fund. Interment in Acacia Park Cemetery. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205. Share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.



Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
