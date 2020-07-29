1/
Lewis D. COGLEY
COGLEY - Lewis D.
July 25, 2020, age 79. Beloved husband of 55 years to the late Judith A. (nee Beamer) Cogley; loving father of Dennis, John and William Cogley; cherished grandfather of ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; caring brother of Velda Cooper, Sharon (late David) Jamieson, Charlene (late Richard) Schols and Roy Cogley; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM and Friday from 10-11 AM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore (near Sheridan Drive), where Funeral Services will follow at 11 AM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 29, 2020.
