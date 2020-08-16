LIPKA - Lewis S.

Age 66, passed peacefully Saturday, August 8, 2020, after a lengthy fight against salivary duct gland cancer. Lewis was a multi-year stroke and pancreatic cancer survivor. Lewis was born on January 25, 1954, at the former Ideal Hospital in Endicott, NY. He was predeceased by both his parents Felix Lipka and Isabelle Lipka (Springer). Survived by his loving wife of 38 years Deborah; sons Joshua and Zachary; older brother Victor and brother-in-law Richard. As a youth, Lewis enjoyed tennis and playing trombone and being a member of the Binghamton Youth Symphony. Dedicated even at an early age, every morning at 5 AM he delivered multiple newspaper routes through hilly neighborhoods. Lewis had a career as an accountant, finishing as an auditor for the City of Buffalo School District prior to his stroke and early retirement. Passing down his love of vegetable gardening, his family nicknamed him "The Pepper King". The family would like to thank the Roswell Park Head/Neck/ICU 7th Floor Unit and the Buffalo Hospice Inpatient Unit staff for their compassionate support. Lewis elected to donate himself to UB Medical School. A Celebration of Life event is planned for August 23, 2020 in Delaware Park. Contact LipkaCofL@gmail.com for more details.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store