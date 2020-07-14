1/1
Lillian R. (Benevento) BENNETT
BENNETT - Lillian R. (nee Benevento)
July 12, 2020, at the age of 94, beloved wife of the late Robert Bennett and the late Salvatore Falzone; dearest mother of Patricia (Tony) Cesarano, late Paul Falzone, and the late Michael (survived by Chelcy) Falzone; dearest grandmother of Christopher (Mandi Pit) McDonald, Sarah (Russell) Welker, Michael Falzone, Jr., Annette (Brian) Kopp, Lisa Weber, Frank (Rachael Brochey) Mast, William (Brianna Horn) Galley and 12 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Jeanette Barbera, Pauline Santaserio, Angeline Butler, Josephine Zipp, John and Tom Benevento; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner Parker Blvd.). Graveside services to be held Saturday at 11 AM in Forest Lawn Cemetery (please assemble at main gate Delaware at W. Delavan Ave.). As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. If so desired, donations in Lillian's memory may be made to the charity of your choice. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 14, 2020.
