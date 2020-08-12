SCHLAGER - Linda Ann (nee Czarniak)
April 23, 1948 - August 6, 2020, of Akron, NY, was reunited with her late husband, Carl Schlager, when the Lord called her home at the age of 72, on August 6, 2020. She was born on April 23, 1948 to the late Henry and Betty (Brewer) Czarniak; sibling to Henry Czarniak and Rebecca Carlyon, whose love and care was appreciated. Linda and Carl were happily married for 44 years. They were blessed with the years spent together, their children, and grandchildren. She leaves behind Donna (Joseph), Carl (Tammy), Dawn, John, and Denise (Adam). She was a proud grandmother to Leonard, Joseph, Amanda, Amber, John, Katelyn, Karlie, Jenna and Julia and a beloved Gigi to her great-grandchildren. Linda was a guiding force for her family and a hard worker, who was employed with Brothers of Mercy for over 35 years. She cherished spending time with loved ones. Linda left a special place in people's hearts with her strong-natured, loving spirit. The family will be holding a private memorial at the family farm to celebrate the matriarch that was Linda Schlager. The family is being assisted by the BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 130 Main St., Akron (542-9522). In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Buffalo is welcomed. Please visit www.BERNHARDTFUNERAL.com