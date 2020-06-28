REKATE - Linda H. (nee Holt)
June 18, 2020. Cherished wife of the late Albert C. Rekate, MD, of Williamsville, NY; beloved sister of Janet H. Bailey and aunt of Amy Hayward, Todd (Patti) Bailey and Laurie Vega; also survived by loving niece and nephews Quinn and Kiernan Hayward, Ryan and Courtney Bailey and Joshua Vega; also remembered by extended members of the Post (Suzanne) family of Little Silver, NJ. The family will be holding a private service. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to The Donald Henderson Travel Award (https://pages.donately.com/aro/campaign/donald-henderson-travel-award/donate), a scholarship fund for new scientists and clinicians in the field of auditory science. Linda was a highly respected speech-language pathologist who specialized in working with individuals with stuttering disorders and was a Clinical Assistant Professor in the UB Department of Communicative Disorders and Sciences and served as the Director of the Speech-Language and Hearing Clinic at the University of Buffalo. Condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
June 18, 2020. Cherished wife of the late Albert C. Rekate, MD, of Williamsville, NY; beloved sister of Janet H. Bailey and aunt of Amy Hayward, Todd (Patti) Bailey and Laurie Vega; also survived by loving niece and nephews Quinn and Kiernan Hayward, Ryan and Courtney Bailey and Joshua Vega; also remembered by extended members of the Post (Suzanne) family of Little Silver, NJ. The family will be holding a private service. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to The Donald Henderson Travel Award (https://pages.donately.com/aro/campaign/donald-henderson-travel-award/donate), a scholarship fund for new scientists and clinicians in the field of auditory science. Linda was a highly respected speech-language pathologist who specialized in working with individuals with stuttering disorders and was a Clinical Assistant Professor in the UB Department of Communicative Disorders and Sciences and served as the Director of the Speech-Language and Hearing Clinic at the University of Buffalo. Condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.