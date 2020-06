REKATE - Linda H. (nee Holt)June 18, 2020. Cherished wife of the late Albert C. Rekate, MD, of Williamsville, NY; beloved sister of Janet H. Bailey and aunt of Amy Hayward, Todd (Patti) Bailey and Laurie Vega; also survived by loving niece and nephews Quinn and Kiernan Hayward, Ryan and Courtney Bailey and Joshua Vega; also remembered by extended members of the Post (Suzanne) family of Little Silver, NJ. The family will be holding a private service. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to The Donald Henderson Travel Award ( https://pages.donately.com/aro/campaign/donald-henderson-travel-award/donate ), a scholarship fund for new scientists and clinicians in the field of auditory science. Linda was a highly respected speech-language pathologist who specialized in working with individuals with stuttering disorders and was a Clinical Assistant Professor in the UB Department of Communicative Disorders and Sciences and served as the Director of the Speech-Language and Hearing Clinic at the University of Buffalo. Condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com