RUNFOLA - Linda M.
(nee Nowak)
Suddenly August 3, 2020. Loving wife of the late Carl J.; cherished mother of Dana Marie Runfola; adoring grandmother of Samuel J. Runfola; loving sister of Susan (Toby) Klyn; special cousin of Barbara (Dale) Wulf; survived by her dog Max. Friends may call Sunday, from 2-6 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Gregory The Great RC Church, Monday, at 10:30 AM. Linda was a longtime member of the Inner Harbor Yacht Club Womens Auxiliary. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you should experience delays. Face coverings are required. Please share online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneralhome.com