Lindsay CANALI
CANALI - Lindsay
Age 35, of Wheatfield, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020, after a 15-month courageous battle with a rare form of cancer, discovered directly following the birth of her daughter. Born in Piqua, OH, she was the loving daughter of Jimmy and Sandy (Smith) Caudill; beloved wife of Kevin Canali, Esq; cherished mother of Ruby Mae Canali and dear sister of Bradley Caudill; she is also survived by her father-in-law, Gerald D. Canali, DDS (Elizabeth); her sister-in-law, Christy (Jim) Lilley; and brother-in-law, Greg (Suzi) Canali; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She was predeceased by her mother-in-law, Diane Rose. Lindsay was a graduate of Ohio State University and was currently employed as a Registered Nurse at Kenmore Mercy Hospital. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 18 from 3-8 P.M. at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY 14304, where funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow in Wheatfield Cemetery, North Tonawanda, NY. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences and full obituary.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
