Lisa M. (McMasters) BREIDENSTEIN
BREIDENSTEIN - Lisa M.
(nee McMasters)
Of South Buffalo, entered into rest June 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Mark J. Breidenstein; devoted mother of Michelle Ames, Raymond Acker and Nicholas Breidenstein; cherished grandmother of five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Arthur and Natalie (nee Sakorski) McMasters; dear sister of Laura (Larry) Dole, Arthur McMasters, Joseph McMasters, Nadine McMasters and Gregory Stachowski; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbot Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. PURSUANT OF THE UNPAUSING OF NY STATE GUIDELINES, 25% OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. Please wear a face covering. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2020.
