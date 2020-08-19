TYDINGS - Lisa (nee Wehrfritz)
Of Hilton, NY, passed away August 17, 2020, at the age of 45. Survived by her loving husband Jeff; children Taylor, McKenna, Nolan, Brody; parents Noel and Eileen Wehrfritz; sisters Michelle (Bill) Oliver, Nicole (James) Gabor; nieces and nephews. Lisa was a teacher at Hilton School District of 21 years. Friends may call Thursday, 3-7PM, at FARRELL-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 777 Long Pond Road. Memorial Mass, Friday, 11:00 AM, at St. Leo's Church Hilton. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester at www.bccr.org
or Laura's Gifts at www.laurasgifts.org