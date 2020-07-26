AXELSSON - Lloyd Egil
Born October 18, 1939, in Boras, Sweden, to Bertil and Aurora Axelsson. He died peacefully in Phoenix, Arizona, in his own home in the arms of his loving wife, Lynda (Chmura) (Carter) Axelsson, originally of Cheektowaga, NY. He is survived by his most loving brother and sister-in-law, Hans and Mary Axelsson; brother Bengt; sister Birgitta; son Kenneth; step-daughter Beth Williams (Mike); much loved cousin Barbara Bachorski (Mitch); Godson Jacob and Julia Bachorski; former son-in-law Mark Welch (Joy). Lloyd was a retired engineer who owned his own company in Rockford, Illinois. He and Lynda loved to travel all over the world, making memories that will last forever. Many thanks to his friends at Rock Steady Boxing. Thank you to Hospice of the West who cared for him with love and respect. Last but not least the angel with the biggest wings, his caregiver Tammy, whom he adored. Lloyd was an extraordinary man and a wonderful husband, he was loved by everyone who knew him. He fought a horrible disease with courage and determination. Now he can rest in peace in the arms of the Lord. Please join Lloyd's family in sharing memories, pictures or videos on his tribute wall at www.caminodelsol.com