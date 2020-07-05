1/1
Of East Aurora, July 3, 2020, beloved wife of 67 years to Thomas Russell; mother of Barbara (Stephen) Moorman, Patricia (Richard) Schneider and Thomas C. Smith; grandmother of Daniel T. Moorman, Kimberly B. Fanale, Janelle Vergien, Matthew Fleming and Meghan MacLeod; great-grandmother of eight; sister of Kim Marks; predeceased by brothers William and George Sechrist. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, INC. Lois was an avid volunteer at Fellowship Wesleyan Church and involved in Quilts from the Heart. She was an accomplished seamstress, excellent baker and loved to spend time vacationing in the great outdoors. Family encourages memorials be made to the Fellowship Wesleyan Church, 1645 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Condolences may be made online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
