Lois (Stahl) KAISER
KAISER - Lois (nee Stahl)
Passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020, in her Tennessee home, with loved ones by her side. Lois was born on December 3, 1927, and lived most of her life on Grand Island. In addition to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Lois was an active member in her church, Trinity United Methodist Church. In her later years, she enjoyed her regular lunch dates with dear friends. Lois was very close to her sister, Norma Jane, and the two of them volunteered countless hours in the Millard Fillmore Hospital gift shop. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Roger E. Kaiser; parents, Roscoe and Jennie Stahl; and her sister, Norma Jane (late William) Martin; survived by her sons, Dr. Roger E. (Dr. Wendy) and Ross A. (Sally) Kaiser; grandchildren, Heather (Steve) Wright, Roger E. Kaiser III, Adam Kaiser, and Amanda (Daniel) Wayne; great-grandchildren, Madison and Olivia Wright. Lois is remembered fondly by all those who knew her as she brought warmth, compassion, perspective, and love to those fortunate enough to have called her a mom, grandma, "LoLo," or friend. She will be missed tremendously. A private graveside service will be held on Grand Island. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 2100 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. Condolences at www.kaiserfuneral.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
