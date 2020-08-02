KREHER - Lois Marilyn (nee Richter)

Age 90, of Clarence, NY, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020. She is survived by Kurt (Joanne B.), Julie (Tim Porter), Scott (Joanne L.), Marybeth (Rick Porter), Neal (Diana), Hal (Karyn), Brett (Julia), her brother, Donald Richter (Linda), and her sister Patricia (Ken Herman), 19 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry, and their daughter, Jill. Lois was born in Batavia and raised in Attica, NY, daughter of dairy farmers, Willard and Leona (Muhs) Richter. She attended a one-room schoolhouse for elementary grades and then graduated from Attica High School at 16. She attended Bryant and Stratton College. After graduation Lois worked on the staff of Assemblyman Harold C. Ostertag, until her marriage to Henry John Kreher in 1950. She worked alongside her late husband, Henry, in his business partnership (Kreher's Poultry Farm) with his brother, Don and his wife, Marjorie. She was an active member of the Clarence United Methodist Church. She and Henry both enjoyed traveling, singing in the choir and cross-country skiing with friends. Lois was known for her thoughtfulness and caring for others. Among the ways she expressed her caring was volunteering at Roswell Park Memorial Hospital, providing respite for those caring for loved ones in their homes, and regularly visiting friends in nursing homes with her dear friend, John Mosher. Additionally, Lois liked to support and attend community and church organizations and functions. Lois was also a big part of the lives of her grandchildren: driving them to music lessons, attending concerts and listening and guiding them during challenging times. Services are pending. Lois directed that her body be donated to the University at Buffalo Medical School. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clarence United Methodist Church, The Brothers of Mercy Foundation or Hospice Buffalo.







