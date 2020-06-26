Loraine V. (Sherer) WENDT
WENDT - Loraine V.
(nee Sherer)
June 24, 2020, age 104 of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late August "Gus" Wendt; dearest mother of late Duane, Terry (Sharon), Allan 'Lanny' Wendt and Kim (Debbie) Wendt; mother-in-law of Patricia Keipp; grandmother of Thomas (Kathy), Chris (Jermaine), Jason, late Mary, Mark (Amber) and Lauren (Brian); also survived by great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Benjamin and Barbara (nee Hazel) Sherer; sister of Shirley Kruse, late Oliver Sherer, late Wayne Sherer and the late Harold Acker; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday, June 28th from 3-7 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Erie County SPCA.



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 26, 2020.
