WENDT - Loraine V.

(nee Sherer)

June 24, 2020, age 104 of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late August "Gus" Wendt; dearest mother of late Duane, Terry (Sharon), Allan 'Lanny' Wendt and Kim (Debbie) Wendt; mother-in-law of Patricia Keipp; grandmother of Thomas (Kathy), Chris (Jermaine), Jason, late Mary, Mark (Amber) and Lauren (Brian); also survived by great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Benjamin and Barbara (nee Hazel) Sherer; sister of Shirley Kruse, late Oliver Sherer, late Wayne Sherer and the late Harold Acker; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday, June 28th from 3-7 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Erie County SPCA.







