Of Hamburg, entered into rest June 21, 2020. beloved wife of Darryl J. Pietras; devoted mother of Kyle, Ryan and Tyler; special mom to BeBe; also survived by many relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory basilica, corner of Ridge Rd. and South Park Ave., Lackawanna, on Saturday morning (August 22) at 10:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Loretta was a former caterer and also worked with the Buffalo Bills and she was an avid ballroom dancer. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
