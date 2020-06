PIETRAS - Loretta Lynn(nee Small)Of Hamburg, entered into rest June 21, 2020. beloved wife of Darryl J. Pietras; devoted mother of Kyle, Ryan and Tyler; special mom to BeBe; also survived by many relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory basilica, corner of Ridge Rd. and South Park Ave., Lackawanna, on Saturday morning (August 22) at 10:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Loretta was a former caterer and also worked with the Buffalo Bills and she was an avid ballroom dancer. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com