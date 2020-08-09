1/1
Loretta M. (Bruman) STOCZYNSKI
STOCZYNSKI - Loretta M.
(nee Bruman)
August 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. "Shorty" Stoczynski; dear mother of Roberta (late Frank) McLister, Robert (Colleen), Roseann (Donald) Kryszak and Ronald (Beau Nolen) Stoczynski; grandmother of Heather (Eric) Yang, Kristen, Cory and late D.J.; survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY, Tuesday at 9 AM. Please assemble at church. Family present at the BARRON MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Road, Cheektowaga, Monday, 4-8 PM. Mrs. Stoczynski was an avid Buffalo Bison Baseball Booster and fan, Holy Name of Jesus Church bingo worker and order of Sultanas Alhambra #26. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, all patrons must wear face coverings when entering our funeral home and must maintain proper social distancing.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY 14227
(716) 893-3620
