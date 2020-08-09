STOCZYNSKI - Loretta M.

(nee Bruman)

August 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. "Shorty" Stoczynski; dear mother of Roberta (late Frank) McLister, Robert (Colleen), Roseann (Donald) Kryszak and Ronald (Beau Nolen) Stoczynski; grandmother of Heather (Eric) Yang, Kristen, Cory and late D.J.; survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY, Tuesday at 9 AM. Please assemble at church. Family present at the BARRON MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Road, Cheektowaga, Monday, 4-8 PM. Mrs. Stoczynski was an avid Buffalo Bison Baseball Booster and fan, Holy Name of Jesus Church bingo worker and order of Sultanas Alhambra #26. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, all patrons must wear face coverings when entering our funeral home and must maintain proper social distancing.







