1/
Lori A. (Janik) PINIEWSKI
PINIEWSKI - Lori A. (nee Janik)
July 1, 2020, age 51 of Depew, NY. Beloved wife of 32 years to John J. Piniewski; dearest mother of Dylan Piniewski (fiancée Megan Walsh) and Heather Piniewski; loving grandmother of Declan; daughter of RoseMarie Janik and the late Ronald; daughter-in-law of Donna M. and Gerald G. Piniewski Sr.; sister-in-law of Jerry (Anna) and Steven (Andrea) Piniewski; also survived by her cats Clyde and Teddy. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, July 10th, 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (West of Harlem Rd.). Flowers gratefully declined.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Thank You.
