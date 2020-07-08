PINIEWSKI - Lori A. (nee Janik)

July 1, 2020, age 51 of Depew, NY. Beloved wife of 32 years to John J. Piniewski; dearest mother of Dylan Piniewski (fiancée Megan Walsh) and Heather Piniewski; loving grandmother of Declan; daughter of RoseMarie Janik and the late Ronald; daughter-in-law of Donna M. and Gerald G. Piniewski Sr.; sister-in-law of Jerry (Anna) and Steven (Andrea) Piniewski; also survived by her cats Clyde and Teddy. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, July 10th, 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (West of Harlem Rd.). Flowers gratefully declined.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store