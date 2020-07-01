Lorna C. HILL
HILL - Lorna C.
Founder and Artistic Director of Ujima Company, Inc. for 41 years. Born June 25, 1951, at Mount Vernon, NY. Departed this life peacefully June 30, 2020. Dearest daughter of Ruby Byars; sister of Donna Mills; beloved mother of Amilcar Hill and Zoe Scruggs; cherished grandmother to Asa Hill and Solace Hill; aunt of Rikkia Mills; dearest beloved friend of Rahwa Ghirmatzion, Bob Ball, and all of the Ujima Company Members 1978-present. A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced at a later date. To offer your sympathies during this difficult time you can send cards and gifts to Ujima Company, Inc., 429 Plymouth Avenue, Suite 2, Buffalo, NY 14213. For online messages of sympathies please share your condolences to the facebook page www.facebook.com/LornaCHillLove/. In lieu of flowers, donations will be graciously accepted at bit.ly/lornachill.Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2020.
