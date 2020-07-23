1/1
Lorraine C. (Fitzsimmons) Stopa
1924 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we note the passing of our family's matriarch, Lorraine Stopa on July 21, 2020. Born August 12, 1924 to Margaret (Amato) and William Fitzsimmons. Educated in Niagara Falls, she graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1942.Lorraine married her beloved husband of seventy years, Victor, in Moorehead City, North Carolina in 1944. Together the pair raised three daughters. Lorraine started her career with NY Telephone in 1943, retiring in 1981. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. Lorraine and Vic had a love for travel and traveled extensively throughout the United States. They also traveled to Poland, Central and South America, and Africa.
After retiring the pair moved west, first to Las Cruces, New Mexico, and then to St. George, Utah. Every move included the building of a new home. Lorraine picked up a paintbrush working in oils and acrylics. She studied under one of New Mexico's acclaimed artists, Jeannie Graves, winning many awards and receiving accolades for her talents.
Lorraine gave her time to volunteering, working at New Mexico State University for ten years in communications. Always having a penchant for medicine, Lorraine volunteered at Las Cruces Memorial Hospital, the American Red Cross, and was a member of the General Hospital Auxiliary in New Mexico. The pair returned to Western New York in 1998. Sadly, Lorraine lost her beloved Victor in March of 2015. She spent her final years enjoying her family, especially her two great-grandchildren. Lorraine is survived by her three girls, Ilene (Robert) Dee, Julie (Michael) Oley, and Alexis (Patrick) Weis; five loving grandchildren, Stephanie (James Bowman) Batarla, Sebastian Stopa-Chavez, Leah (Patrick Mackenna) Meinhart, Sascha (Karen) Stopa-Chavez, and Alexandra (Harley) Glenn; two great-grandchildren, Harley and Cayden; her sister Bernice (late Marvin) Pascoe; her loving nieces, Marilyn Skorik and Tina Amato, and her nephew and godson Timothy Pascoe. The family will be present Friday, July 24th from 11AM-1PM at ZAJAC FUNERAL HOME INC, 319 24th St, cor of Welch ave, Niagara Falls, NY., where funeral services will begin at 1PM with Father Francis Kadryna officiating. Burial following in St. Michaels Cemetery in Lewiston, NY. In Lieu of flowers, donations gratefully accepted at St Michael the Archangel Polish National Catholic Church, 250 27th St, Niagara Falls. Visit zajacfuneralhomeinc.com for online condolences.



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Zajac Funeral Home Inc
JUL
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Zajac Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Zajac Funeral Home Inc
319 24Th St
Niagara Falls, NY 14303
(716) 284-6478
July 23, 2020
