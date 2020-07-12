1/1
Lorraine E. (Foster) Noble
Noble - Lorraine E. (nee Foster)
July 8, 2020, age 93, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of the late Roy L. Noble; devoted mother of Nadine (Jerome) Donohue and Christian (Janet Mae) Noble; cherished grandmother of nine, great-grandmother of 17, and the late Mackenzie; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. In keeping with the wishes of the family, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY 14075-2006
(716) 627-2919
