SCHUMER - Lorraine E.
(nee Krasinski)
Of North Boston, NY, July 3, 2020, age 87. Beloved daughter of the late Stanley and Helen Krasinski; loving wife of 58 years of the late David L. Schumer; dearest mother of Linda (Bob) Lapis, Jennifer (Michael) Fil, the late David E. Schumer and Jill (Donny Mammoser) Hildebrandt; cherished grandmother of Renee, Crystal, Rob, Mike, Ben, Garrett, Brittany, Edward (EJ), Andrew and Jacob; also 11 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Stanley and Florence Krasinski. She enjoyed gardening and competed regularly at the Erie County Fair and won many blue ribbons for her plants and flowers. Lorraine volunteered for "Friends of the Fair," loved watching tennis, bowling, the Buffalo Bills, Sabres and her family. Services and burial will be private for the immediate family. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences online at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com