Lorraine JONES

JONES - Lorraine
Age 72, passed August 5, 2020, in Buffalo, NY. Lorraine was predeceased by her parents Mahue Jones Jr. and Idessa (Weldon) Jones; and her sister Miranda Jones. Lorraine left her daughter Constance T. Jones to mourn; she is also survived by sisters, Connie Harns, Jacqueline Jones, Carol Wardlaw, Mahuetta Jones,Amanda Watson; along with several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Private service. Arrangements by T.L. PICKENS MORTUARY SERVICES, INC. Please share condolences online at www.tonylpickens.com