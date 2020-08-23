1/
Lorraine (Hochreiter) MILLS
MILLS - Lorraine
(nee Hochreiter)
July 28, 1930 - August 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerald, to whom she was married to 53 years. A native of Getzville, Lori was born on Campbell Blvd., to John and Gladys (Rogers) Hochreiter. She lived in NJ, CT, FL, and eventually NC, where they spent many happy years. Sister of Robert Hochreiter Sr., of Getzville; step-children Gerianne Girard, of RI, Jeffery (Linda) Mills, CT, and Wesley Mills; nephews, Robert (Melissa) and John Hochreiter of Amherst and C. Keith (Jill) Hochreiter of Akron; also survived by step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and special friends at Turtle Creek. Relatives and friends may call at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst (South of County and N. French Rds.) Monday, 4-7 PM, Chapel Service Tuesday, at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations to SPCA in Lori's name.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Urban Brothers Funeral Home
6685 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY 14051-0277
(716) 688-5398
