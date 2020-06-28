Lorraine (Jerger) SCHURR
SCHURR - Lorraine (nee Jerger)
Age 96, of North Fort Myers, Florida and Attica, New York, June 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Schurr; dearest mother of the late Kathy (Michael) Dominick, William Jr. (Tonigail), Karen (Tony) Orlando, John (Brenda); loving grandmother of ten and sixteen great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held at Clarence Fillmore Cemetery ,Ransom Road, Clarence, New York on Tuesday, June 30 at 1 PM. Arrangements by Marley Funeral Home LLC. Attica, New York.



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Marley Funeral Home Inc
135 Main St
Attica, NY 14011
(585) 591-1212
