SCHURR - Lorraine (nee Jerger)
Age 96, of North Fort Myers, Florida and Attica, New York, June 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Schurr; dearest mother of the late Kathy (Michael) Dominick, William Jr. (Tonigail), Karen (Tony) Orlando, John (Brenda); loving grandmother of ten and sixteen great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held at Clarence Fillmore Cemetery ,Ransom Road, Clarence, New York on Tuesday, June 30 at 1 PM. Arrangements by Marley Funeral Home LLC. Attica, New York.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.