BYERS - Lottie Lee
(nee Harris)
Departed this life on July 10, 2020, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Carl L. Byers, Jr.; loving mother of Carl L. Byers, III and the late Malcolm D. Byers; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Lottie was a long and active member of B'rith Congregation Temple. She spent many years in industries working but finally retiring after giving 23 years of nursing service in the Buffalo VA Medical Center. The family will received friends on Thursday from 11 AM - 12 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 12 PM. Interment will be held at Buffalo Cemetery. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brother's of Mercy Rehab, Clarence, NY. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
