AMBROSE - Louis C.

Passed away on March 17, 2020, at the age of 92 years, 9 months and 2 days old. He was born on June 15, 1927. Lou was the oldest of five children born to Louis and Lucy (Messore) Ambrose; predeceased by Paul (Carol), Josephine (Fred) Puntoriero and John (Pamela); survived by his sister Madeline (Kenneth) Uhl. Lou lived most of his life on North Ogden St. in Buffalo, NY, and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, now St. Katherine Drexel parish. He was proud to follow his grandfather and father to serve as the church trustee for the last 50 years. Lou served in the army in Germany and France from 1951-1953. Following the service, he returned to his sales position for Rich Ice Cream Company until his retirement. He was an avid photographer developing pictures in his own home photo lab. Lou was always there to lend a helping hand. He was so happy to be called uncle to 58 nieces and nephews of three generations. Lou will be interred near his family in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A Memorial Mass to honor Lou will be celebrated at 11 AM on Saturday, July 25th, at St. Katherine Drexel Church.







