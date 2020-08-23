CROCE - Louis C.
August 18, 2020, of Orchard Park, NY. Beloved husband of Lorraine "Lorrie" (nee Czerminski); dear father of Todd (Andrea), Scott (Susan), Carlene (late Timothy) Mahoney and the late Mark (Jessica) Croce; loving grandfather of Erin, Christin, Shannon, Samuel, Franklin, Dominic, Maria and Dante; brother of Martin Croce and Linda (Thomas) Zeeb; also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. Private funeral services are being held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME 825-5205. Please share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
