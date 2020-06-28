Louis C. NOVAK
NOVAK - Louis C.
Of Lancaster, June 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Garus); devoted father of Jason and Andrea (Craig Penrose) Wasilewski; Stepfather of John and Annemarie Pawlowski; loving grandfather of Noah, Abby and Ella; dear brother of the late Frank. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Services were held. Louis was a retired Greyhound Bus Driver with 30 years of service. Those wishing may express condolences at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home Inc.
4929 Broadway
Depew, NY 14043
(716) 684-1736
