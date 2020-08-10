MOSCATO - Louis S. "Louie"
Age 88, of Fredonia, NY, August 8, 2020, in Westfield, NY, husband of Ruth Anne (nee Bigler) Moscato; son of the late Frank and Stella (nee Grabowski) Moscato. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 10 AM in the McGRAW-KOWAL FUNERAL HOME, 736 Central Ave., Dunkirk. The Rev. Joseph A. Walter will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Sheridan, NY. Visitation Tuesday, August 11th, 4-7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, P.O. Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 10, 2020.