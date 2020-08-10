1/
Louis S. "Louie" MOSCATO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOSCATO - Louis S. "Louie"
Age 88, of Fredonia, NY, August 8, 2020, in Westfield, NY, husband of Ruth Anne (nee Bigler) Moscato; son of the late Frank and Stella (nee Grabowski) Moscato. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 10 AM in the McGRAW-KOWAL FUNERAL HOME, 736 Central Ave., Dunkirk. The Rev. Joseph A. Walter will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Sheridan, NY. Visitation Tuesday, August 11th, 4-7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, P.O. Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGraw-Kowal Funeral Home
736 Central Ave
Dunkirk, NY 14048
(716) 366-1320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McGraw-Kowal Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved