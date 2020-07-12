1/1
Louise E. (Stuewe) DUETHORN
DUETHORN - Louise E.
(nee Stuewe)
July 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur W. Duethorn; loving mother of Lynne L. (James) Newhouse and the late Deborah Ann Duethorn; cherished daughter of the late Fred and Sarah Stuewe. The family will be present to receive friends Monday, July 13th from 2-4 PM, at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service, Tuesday morning, July 14th, at 11 o'clock, in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Eggertsville. Please assemble at church. Masks required at both the Funeral Home and the Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Getzville Volunteer Fire Company or to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY 14221
