Louise E. (Nelson) PATKALITSKY
PATKALITSKY - Louise E.
(nee Nelson)
July 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter P. Patkalitsky; loving mother of Lisa R. (Joseph) Birkman, Walter E. (Dana) and Robert D. (Julie) Patkalitsky; dearest grandmother of Rachel, Robert Birkman, Alexander, Nicholas and Erika Patkalitsky; dear sister of David (Linda) Nelson, Shirley (late Andrew) Pillot and Kate (Jim) Eyerly; survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, 4-7 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10 AM at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. Restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the Funeral Home. Face masks are required. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Jude the Apostle Parish
Funeral services provided by
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY 14217
7168737825
