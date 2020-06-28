PRELEWICZ - Louise M.
Age 71, of North Tonawanda, June 20, 2020, at the Niagara Hospice House after a lengthy illness. Dear sister of Daniel (Geraldine) Prelewicz of Frederick, MD, Cecelia (late David) Kling of Kenmore, Margaret (George) Sugrue of Albany, Raymond (late Cynthia) Prelewicz of North Tonawanda and Joelle (Michael) McAndrew of Lewiston; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins; dear friend of Roy Pohlman. Louise served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Africa in the early 70's. She was an avid Bills fan and a world traveler. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., North Tonawanda, on Sunday, July 5, from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Service will begin at 8 PM. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, visitation will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Interment will be held privately at White Chapel Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.