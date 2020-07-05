BAUER - Louise R. (nee Ezzo)
Of Lancaster, NY, June 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herold Bauer; loving mother of Nancy (Bruce) Trenthan, Barry (Cheryl), Elizabeth (Thomas) Sulski, Shirley (Paul) Potts, Daniel (Jody), the late Norbert, and the late Deborah (late John) Rosiek; grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of many; mother-in-law of Babbette (Joe) Prusak; sister of Lillian (late William) Pawlak, and George (Donna) Ezzo; also predeceased by other brothers and sisters. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church, Lancaster, NY, Saturday, July 11 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com