1/
Louise R. (Ezzo) BAUER
1927 - 2020
BAUER - Louise R. (nee Ezzo)
Of Lancaster, NY, June 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herold Bauer; loving mother of Nancy (Bruce) Trenthan, Barry (Cheryl), Elizabeth (Thomas) Sulski, Shirley (Paul) Potts, Daniel (Jody), the late Norbert, and the late Deborah (late John) Rosiek; grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of many; mother-in-law of Babbette (Joe) Prusak; sister of Lillian (late William) Pawlak, and George (Donna) Ezzo; also predeceased by other brothers and sisters. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church, Lancaster, NY, Saturday, July 11 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Pompeii R.C.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
Mrs. Bauer was my 2nd grade teacher. I will never forget her, I think of her often. I always loved our walks during the school day around the neighborhood. Rest peacefully Mrs. Bauer, blessings to your family. Much love, Jennifer (Sonnenfeld) McDaniels
Jennifer (Sonnenfeld) McDaniels
Student
July 3, 2020
I will surely miss her. She took me under her wing when my mom moved to Florida. I love her. May God keep her in His arms for all eternity.
Jane Quiram
Friend
July 1, 2020
It was an honor to be your son-in-law. I'll miss our family history chats.
Tom Sulski
Family
June 30, 2020
Gabe and Molly, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your grandmother. She must have been an amazing woman to have raised such a large and loving family.
Jeanne Milks
Friend
June 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss. She was a special woman.
Nancy Bacon
Friend
June 30, 2020
Tom and Betty, my sincere condolences on your loss. Hoping good memories will carry you through this difficult time of grief.
Paula Connolly
Friend
