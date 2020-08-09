WISE - L.T. Col. Hardy Lee
Of Buffalo, entered into rest July 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Kimberlyn M. Hughes-Wise; devoted father of Marcus, Lauryn and Milton; grandfather of Anthony Wise. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., Monday, from 6-8 PM, and Tuesday from 11-1 PM. Military honors will take place at 12:45 PM, Tuesday. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Bath National Cemetery. Online condolences made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. Pursuant to NYS Guidelines, 33% occupancy will be observed.