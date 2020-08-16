1/1
Lucas J. McQUILLAN
McQUILLAN - Lucas J.
Of Phoenix, AZ.; entered into rest July 24, 2020; Loving son of Debra (Michael) Ling and Roderick (Catherine) McQuillan. Dear brother of Jason McQuillan, Leandra Emmons and Michelle (Austin) Kephart. Also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday August 22, 2020 in St. Francis of Assisi Church (Athol Springs) 4263 St. Francis Dr. at 9:30 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK. Share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 823-4812
