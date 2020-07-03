Youngers - Lucia
(nee Di Felice)
June 29, 2020 of Hamburg, New York. Beloved wife of Robert "Bob" J. Youngers Jr.; devoted mother of Robert "Rob" J. III (Stephanie) Youngers, Dawn M. Lamberti, Jeremy M. (Bridget) Youngers; cherished grandmother of Paige, Eli, James, Clare, and Joseph; loving sister of Primo (Nicolina) Di Felice, the late Attilio (Anne) Di Felice, Guistino (Sharon) Di Felice, and Adina (Salvatore) Lopez; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday, July 6, from 3PM to 7PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY (Corner of Camp Rd. and Rte. 5). Mass of Christian burial to take place Tuesday, July 7, at 10 AM, at SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, 66 E Main St., Hamburg, NY 14075. Please assemble at the church. In keeping with safety and health of family and friends, please wear appropriate facial coverings and practice social distancing. Capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy at www.stlukesmissionofmercy.org/donate
. Condolences and donations online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
.