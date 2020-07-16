Mouery - Lucille G. (nee Knott)
Of Lackawanna, NY, July 15, 2020, beloved wife of the late Ronald Mouery;
loving mother of Jacqueline (Baltazar)Mejia and Frank Mouery; daughter of the late Stanley and Regina Knott; grandma of the late Joshua Mouery; dearest sister of Lawrence "Arch" (Janet) Knott; dearest aunt of Arthur, Susan, and Gerald Knott; great-aunt of Meghann, Shelby, and Jacob; also survived by relatives and friends. The family will be present on Friday from 5-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM. Private Burial at Reed Cemetery, in Oakfield, NY. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com