CIMINELLI - Luke D.
July 9, 2020, age 22; after a long battle with mental health and addiction. Beloved son of David L. and Michelle R. (nee Collins) Ciminelli; caring brother of Laura (Joshua) Sarchet, Andrew (Makayla) Ciminelli and Matthew Ciminelli; precious grandson of John and Karen (nee Eustice) Collins and Lawrence and Patricia (nee Steck) Ciminelli; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Luke was a 2019 graduate from Niagara University, with a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics. He was also a talented musician and loved sharing his music with others. The family will be present on Tuesday from 1-4 and 6-9 at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd). Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at First Trinity Lutheran Church, 1570 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda at 11 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com